Ring’s refurb. Video Doorbell Pro with 1080p, advanced notifications, more at new low of $90

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro in refurbished condition for $89.99 shipped. Also available direct. Originally $249 and going for $170 in new condition right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $10. Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro delivers 1080p recording to your porch security setup. With 30-days of free cloud storage, dual-band Wi-Fi support, and enhanced motion detection (with the ability to determine whether an event is from a package or a person), this camera is a solid choice for keeping an eye on your home. Plus, Ring recently debuted end-to-end encryption to give you additional peace of mind on recordings. Includes a 1-year warranty and is rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save some cash when you pick up the entry-level Ring Video Doorbell. It’s available for $60 at Amazon and offers a similar 1080p video feed. You won’t find dual-band Wi-Fi support here, Alexa greetings, or compatibility with your home’s existing chime box, so do keep that in mind when opting for the lower-cost model.

Don’t forget that the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell is currently down to $160. That’s a pretty big savings from its normal $229 going rate, making now a great time to consider Nest’s video doorbell. Nest ties in well with the Google Assistant ecosystem, while Ring is more geared toward those with Alexa, so keep that in mind when choosing a model to purchase.

More on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro:

When you attach the Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Ring to your existing hardwired doorbell, you are able to monitor your front door area using your mobile device. The Ring Doorbell Pro features 1920 x 1080 resolution for high-quality images, and it has built-in IR LEDs for use at night or in low-light conditions. The camera has a 160° field of view for a wide coverage area, and integrated 2-way audio allows you to listen and respond to those you are monitoring.

