Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell drops to $160 (Reg. $229) + Nest Thermostat E at $120

-
Smart HomeGoogleVerizon
Save now From $120

Verizon Wireless is now offering the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $159.99 shipped. Usually fetching $229, you’re looking at the second-best discount of the year at $69 off while marking the lowest price since the beginning of 2021. Delivering a more affordable package protector than the new battery-powered version that recently launched, this wired Nest Video Doorbell delivers the notable inclusion of 24/7 recording. There’s still all of the same Assistant-powered smart home control alongside smart detection alerts, prerecorded quick responses, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 4,400 customers. Head below for more.

Those Google hardware discounts are also continuing at Verizon as you’ll find the Nest Thermostat E marked down to $119.99. Normally fetching $169, this is down to the best price of the year at $20 below our previous mention and 29% off overall. Not only undercutting Google’s new Nest Thermostat in price, but the E model delivers even more notable features in the form of a stylish frosted glass display as well as more intelligent scheduling and automations. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Then to round out the Google Nest discounts, don’t forget that earlier in the week we saw a notable bundle promotion go live on two other essentials for your setup. Right now, both the Nest Audio speaker and Learning Thermostat have dropped to $239 when paired together, delivering $110 in savings and quite the notable Google Assistant upgrade.

Nest Hello Video Doorbell features:

With the Nest Hello wired video doorbell, you’ll never miss a visitor or a delivery. You’ll get an alert when someone’s at your door, even if they don’t ring. And with a Nest Aware subscription, you can get an alert when it spots a package on your doorstep. Nest Hello streams live 24/7, so you can check your front door anytime.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Google

Verizon

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to 38% on Google Nest bundles: Nest Hub 2nd Gen...
Mow Joe’s 16-inch electric mower ditches gas + oil fo...
ROCKPALS’ 200W solar panel has 18W USB-C to run off-g...
Save up to $80 on LEGO’s 3,600-piece Technic Bugatti ...
UGREEN’s new 25W USB-C adapter refuels iPhone 13 ...
Amazfit’s new GTR 3/Pro and GTS 3 wearables have ...
SodaStream’s Terra Sparkling Water Maker hits Ama...
Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina ...
Show More Comments