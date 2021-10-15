Apple’s (Product)RED iPhone 12/Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe now $30 (Reg. $49)

Amazon is now offering the official Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro (Product)RED Silicone Case with MagSafe for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $49, this is 39% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. If you didn’t upgrade to iPhone 13 this year, this is a great opportunity to score Apple’s red silicone MagSafe case with a nice price drop. It features a “silky, soft-touch finish” as well as a microfiber lining for even more protection alongside compatibility with your Qi-certified charger and Apple’s MagSafe system. Head below for more details.

For something even more affordable to protect your iPhone 12 with magnetic capabilities, check out this Spigen Mag Armor for $20 Prime shipped. It provides even more protection alongside MagSafe compatibility and Spigen’s Air Cushion tech for shock absorption.

However, if you did upgrade to iPhone 13, you’ll want to check out these deals on Apple’s new collection of official MagSafe cases on sale from $41 as well as this deal on Apple’s new MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My support and the first notable price drop on Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Leather Case as well.

Dive into our Apple deal hub for even more of the latest price drops.

More on the Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe:

The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection.

With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 | 12 Pro, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time.

The perfectly aligned magnets make wireless charging faster and easier than ever before. And when it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!