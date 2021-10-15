First Alert’s fire extinguisher is a crucial part of any home emergency plan at $15.50

Amazon is offering the First Alert AUTO5 Fire Extinguisher for $15.43 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal going rate of around $25, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest we’ve seen in a few years. Every home should have at least one fire extinguisher, and this model makes it easy to add multiple throughout the house. It has a durable metal head that’s ready to handle anything you need. There’s a secure extinguisher mount, bracket, and strap included so you can easily stow it away without worrying that it’ll fall or tumble over. Head below for more.

After picking up a fire extinguisher, make sure that you have proper smoke detectors deployed around the home. The Kidde FyreWatch Battery-Operated Smoke Alarm is a great choice. Coming in at under $5 Prime shipped on Amazon, this smoke detector is perfect for a budget-focused setup. The built-in battery means you can easily just deploy this in your home without having to worry about power wiring.

Further prepare for emergencies with the Energizer 1800-lumen LED flashlight at $18. This ensures that you can easily see at night if the power goes out, and is a crucial part of any home emergency kit. Sound interesting? Check out our previous coverage to find out how you can save up to 44% on this crucial item.

More on the First Alert Fire Extinguisher:

  • Durable metal head designed to meet demanding needs.
  • Corrosion resistant metal gauge easy-to-read color coded gauge provides accurate measurement.
  • Metal pull pin with safety seal to help prevent accidental discharge and discourage tampering.
  • Secure extinguisher mount, bracket and strap are included for secure placement of extinguisher.

