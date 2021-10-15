First Alert’s fire extinguisher is a crucial part of any home emergency plan at $15.50

Amazon is offering the First Alert AUTO5 Fire Extinguisher for $15.43 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal going rate of around $25, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest we’ve seen in a few years. Every home should have at least one fire extinguisher, and this model makes it easy to add multiple throughout the house. It has a durable metal head that’s ready to handle anything you need. There’s a secure extinguisher mount, bracket, and strap included so you can easily stow it away without worrying that it’ll fall or tumble over. Head below for more.

After picking up a fire extinguisher, make sure that you have proper smoke detectors deployed around the home. The Kidde FyreWatch Battery-Operated Smoke Alarm is a great choice. Coming in at under $5 Prime shipped on Amazon, this smoke detector is perfect for a budget-focused setup. The built-in battery means you can easily just deploy this in your home without having to worry about power wiring.

Further prepare for emergencies with the Energizer 1800-lumen LED flashlight at $18. This ensures that you can easily see at night if the power goes out, and is a crucial part of any home emergency kit. Sound interesting? Check out our previous coverage to find out how you can save up to 44% on this crucial item.

More on the First Alert Fire Extinguisher:

Durable metal head designed to meet demanding needs.

Corrosion resistant metal gauge easy-to-read color coded gauge provides accurate measurement.

Metal pull pin with safety seal to help prevent accidental discharge and discourage tampering.

Secure extinguisher mount, bracket and strap are included for secure placement of extinguisher.

