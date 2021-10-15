Energizer’s powerful 1800-lumen LED flashlight plunges to $18, more from $5 (Up to 44% off)

Amazon is offering the Energizer 1800-lumen LED Flashlight for $17.89 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price that’s closer to $32, today’s deal shaves 44% off and delivers the lowest offer we have tracked. Equip yourself with a powerful flashlight that can outshine much of the competition. This offering from Energizer boasts a combination of LEDs that work together to produce 1800 lumens of brightness. The company touts its technology as “up to 15X brighter than standard LEDs.” An IPX4 water- and impact-resistance rating aims to keep your investment protected from accidental spills and up to 1 meter drops. Continue reading to find a pair of flashlights for under $5.
We’ve also spotted two EVEREADY Energi LED Tactical Flashlights for $4.76 Prime shipped from Amazon. That’s 32% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. While not as bright as the offering above, these are certain to outshine a lackluster smartphone camera LED. Each unit emits 270 lumens of light and is able to illuminate objects that are more than 600 feet away. Both units are pocket-friendly and fueled by AAA batteries to make it simple to replenish power in a matter of seconds.
Energizer 1800-lumen LED Flashlight features:
- One (1) Energizer Vision HD Ultra LED Flashlight with nine (9) included Energizer MAX AA batteries
- LED light up to 15X brighter than standard LED technology features sharp, high definition light that resembles daylight
- Ideal camping light, emergency light or work light for household projects
