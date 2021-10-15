Energizer’s powerful 1800-lumen LED flashlight plunges to $18, more from $5 (Up to 44% off)

Amazon is offering the Energizer 1800-lumen LED Flashlight for $17.89 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price that’s closer to $32, today’s deal shaves 44% off and delivers the lowest offer we have tracked. Equip yourself with a powerful flashlight that can outshine much of the competition. This offering from Energizer boasts a combination of LEDs that work together to produce 1800 lumens of brightness. The company touts its technology as “up to 15X brighter than standard LEDs.” An IPX4 water- and impact-resistance rating aims to keep your investment protected from accidental spills and up to 1 meter drops. Continue reading to find a pair of flashlights for under $5.

We’ve also spotted two EVEREADY Energi LED Tactical Flashlights for $4.76 Prime shipped from Amazon. That’s 32% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. While not as bright as the offering above, these are certain to outshine a lackluster smartphone camera LED. Each unit emits 270 lumens of light and is able to illuminate objects that are more than 600 feet away. Both units are pocket-friendly and fueled by AAA batteries to make it simple to replenish power in a matter of seconds.

If you like what you found here, be sure to scope out our DIY and outdoor tools guide. A couple of recent additions include the RIDGID mobile miter saw stand at $130 alongside a Makita magnesium circular saw for $139. And for a couple of lower-priced deals, be sure to check out this butane torch kit at $31.50 or even Gerber’s Paraframe I Knife for $16.50.

Energizer 1800-lumen LED Flashlight features:

One (1) Energizer Vision HD Ultra LED Flashlight with nine (9) included Energizer MAX AA batteries

LED light up to 15X brighter than standard LED technology features sharp, high definition light that resembles daylight

Ideal camping light, emergency light or work light for household projects

