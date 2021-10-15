Tantan’s Wi-Fi smart power strip adds three outlets and more to your home for $15.50

Amazon is offering the Tantan Wi-Fi 3-outlet Smart Power Strip for $15.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code 30E3BJ5A2G at checkout. Down from $26, you’re saving over $10 with today’s deal, which marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. With three individually-controlled AC plugs as well as three USB ports which share a total of 3.1A, this power strip easily runs everything at your desk or side table. Through a simple Wi-Fi connection, you’ll find Alexa and Assistant smart home controls here as well. Keep reading for more.

Do you just need a single smart plug? Well, this model is just $10 on Amazon, saving you a few bucks while scoring you an indoor smart plug in the process. It sports a compact form-factor so it won’t take over your entire wall outlet when you plug it in. Plus, it’s still compatible with Alexa and Assistant for smart home control.

Don’t forget that we’re tracking HomeKit-enabled meross smart home deals right now. Pricing starts at $21 and you’ll most notably find a 4-pack of smart plugs for $31, so be sure to give that a look if you’re interested in more granular control.

More on the Tantan WI-Fi Smart Power Strip:

Voice Control – Work with Alexa, Google Home assistant, control your home appliances with the smart power strips by simply giving voice commands to Alexa or Google assistant. No hub required, the smart power strip works with any 2.4GHz WiFi router without the need for a separate hub or paid subscription service.

Remote Control – Free app controls the smart plug by your smartphone (ios 8.0 or above/Android 4.4 or above). You can control the wifi power strip at any time anywhere. Only support 2.4GHz WiFi network.

USB Power Hub – WiFi surge protector features 3 USB charging ports, the total USB output is up to 3.1A. You can charge your cellphone, tablets, and other USB gadgets at the same time.

