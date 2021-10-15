HomeKit meross smart plugs under $8 each + color bulbs, outdoor outlets, more from $21

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its 4-pack of HomeKit Smart Plug Minis for $31.59 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly up to $40, this is the lowest price we can find at just over $7.50 a pop and a great time to add some no hub-required HomeKit plugs to your setup. Each of these plugs provide individual HomeKit smart control once connected to your other compatible gear, much like the Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility here. From there, you’ll get voice and smartphone control over anything plugged into them alongside handy scheduling, including “sunrise and sunset settings,” along with a tight form-factor that won’t cover up the other outlet. Head below for more meross HomeKit deals from $21.

More HomeKit meross smart home gear deals:

Speaking of smart home gear, we are also tracking  solid offer on the Lenovo Smart Clock alongside everything else in our smart home hub. Along with an ongoing price drop on Amazon’s new Echo Show 8, you’ll find Google hubs, energy monitoring systems, and much more on sale right here

More on the meross HomeKit Smart Plug Mini:

Remote Control: To enable HomeKit remote control, you need a HomePod, an Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, or an iPad. Set any of these Apple devices in your house as a HomeKit bridge and connect it to your home Wi-Fi network. Keep in mind that once your HomeKit bridge is set up, it has to be kept online. If it is powered off or disconnected from the Wi-Fi, it will fail to respond when you intend to control the device remotely. Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Carplay, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings.

