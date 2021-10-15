This 3/8-inch torque wrench is a must for delicate mechanics projects at $27 on Amazon

LEXIVON (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3/8-Inch Drive Click Torque Wrench for $27.17 shipped. Down from $32, today’s deal saves 15% and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Shipping pre-calibrated to be accurate within +/- 4%, you’ll find an included certificate that lets you know this torque wrench is ready to use out of the box. Designed with a torque range of 10 to 80 foot pounds, this is a must-have tool for any mechanic. Plus, the reversible ratchet head drives in both directions making it simple to use all around.

If you don’t need the torque feature of today’s lead deal, we’ve got you covered. This 3/8-inch socket driver is a fantastic buy at $12 Prime shipped on Amazon. While it won’t stop tightening at a certain point, this is great for projects which aren’t quite as delicate. Plus, when you need to remove a nut or bolt, pulling out this tool is a great alternative that doesn’t risk your highly-calibrated torque wrench.

Don’t forget about the Home Depot Special Buy of the Week, which offers up to $200 off Milwaukee, Makita, DEWALT, and more. This sale only goes through the end of the week, so be sure to check out our coverage for all the ways that you can save, including how you can pick up a 6-tool RYOBI combo kit for $199.

More on the LEXIVON Torque Wrench:

PRECISION – Ships pre-calibrated to +/- 4% accuracy and ready to use. Include calibration certificate with traceable serial number.

DURABLE – Reinforced ratchet gear head constructed from hardened, heat treated Chrome Vanadium alloy steel.

LONG-LASTING – Rust & corrosion protection with our unique and newly invented Electro-Black finish treatment.

