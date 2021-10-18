Apple’s all-new M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pros see up to $295 off pre-order discounts



Today, Apple officially announced the latest iterations of MacBook Pros equipped with the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips and now pre-order discounts are already live. With up to $295 off a series of different configurations on Apple’s latest machines, you can head below for all of the details.

Save on the all-new 16-inch M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro

Headlining the new M1 Pro/Max machines is the latest flagship release in the form of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Completely refreshed to go alongside the new chips, refinements carry over to just about everyday aspect of the new debut. You’re looking at the new 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display with 1600 nits of peak brightness that headlines the package alongside the latest Apple Silicon.

With a choice of either the M1 Pro or M1 Max chip, there’s a versatile selection of I/O that all rests within a redesigned notebook form-factor. Not to mention, the return of MagSafe! You can get a full rundown on the new release slated to begin shipping next week over at 9to5Mac. Though delivery times are already delayed at Apple. All of the discounts are found below and you’ll need to be signed into a free Expercom account to lock-in the savings.

Apple’s new 14-inch M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro on sale, too

To pair with the larger 16-inch model, Apple today has also unveiled the new 14-inch MacBook Pro. This iteration also arrives with either the M1 Pro or M1 Max chip depending on the configuration, alongside a Liquid Retina XDR Display, refreshed form-factor, and much of the same added I/O.

M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro features:

Apple today unveiled the completely reimagined MacBook Pro powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max — the first pro chips designed for the Mac. Available in 14- and 16-inch models, MacBook Pro delivers groundbreaking processing, graphics, and machine learning (ML) performance whether running on battery or plugged in, as well as amazing battery life — enabling workflows previously unimaginable on a notebook. The new MacBook Pro also features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and the best audio system in a notebook. Combined with macOS Monterey, which is engineered down to its core to take full advantage of M1 Pro and M1 Max, the user experience is simply unrivaled. Shattering the limits of what a notebook can do, MacBook Pro is designed for developers, photographers, filmmakers, 3D artists, scientists, music producers, and anyone who wants the world’s best notebook.

