Apple’s (Product)RED AirTag Leather Key Ring hits Amazon all-time low + more from $29

Amazon is now offering the Apple (Product)RED AirTag Leather Key Ring for $31 shipped. Regularly $35, this is the first notable discount we have tracked at Amazon, and subsequently a new all-time low there on the (Product)RED variant. You can also still grab it in Saddle Brown for $29 shipped. The leather key ring is “thoughtfully crafted from the finest materials” including specially tanned European leather that is “soft to the touch.” The stainless steel ring is joined by a snug fit around your Apple item tracker “so you never have to worry about it falling out.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

While not the lowest prices we have tracked, we are seeing some price drops on the Apple AirTag Leather Loop right now with colorways starting from $33.05 shipped. That’s down as much as 15% from the typical $39 price tag and the lowest we can find.

Then dive into our master roundup of all the best AirTag accessories out there. While you will find both of the Apple’s options above on the list, there are loads of others at far more affordable price points as well. Just be sure to jump over to our latest AirTag accessory roundup for bundles on sale starting from $9.50 Prime shipped.

More on the Apple (Product)RED AirTag Leather Key Ring:

The leather key ring is thoughtfully crafted from the finest materials.

The stainless steel is as striking as it is strong, while the European leather is specially tanned and soft to the touch.

And it fits snugly over your AirTag, so you never have to worry about it falling out.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!