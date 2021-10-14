AirTag case and accessory deals from $9.50: Case-Mate Sport, Pelican, more (Up to 36% off)

Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on Case-Mate and more AirTag accessories. First up, we have the Case-Mate Tough Sport Rugged Strap AirTag Case for $9.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is 36% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. For comparison, this one sells for $20 direct. It features an “ultra strong” strap that loops around “your keys, luggage, purses, and anything else you want to keep track of.” It also has a sort of rubberized outer shell and a slightly more unique design than most of the plain silicone options out there. You can learn more about it in our launch coverage and then head below for additional AirTag accessory deals.

More AirTag accessory deals:

We also just got our first look at the new Catalyst waterproof, military-grade AirTags gear as well as this Raptic case with a 3-digit combination lock and Spigen’s new AirPods Pro case with a nice little AirTag slot. Speaking of which, make sure you check out this deal on the elago Locator Apple TV remote case with its own AirTag pouch as well.

More on the Case-Mate Tough Sport Strap:

Strap case designed for Apple AirTag 2021 (AirTag is not included)

Compatible with AirTags

Secures easily to keys, luggage or purses

Easily insert or remove your AirTag

Ultra-strong strap

