JETech’s latest iPad mini 6 case protects your tablet for just $5 on Amazon (Save 50%)

JETech’s official Amazon storefront (100% positive all-time feedback from 63,000+) via Amazon is now offering its Apple iPad mini 6 (2021) Smart Cover for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down 50% from its current list price and 58% from its original going rate of $12, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you have Apple’s latest iPad mini, then you know old cases just don’t work with the refreshed design. With Apple Pencil 2 support in tow, you’ll need a newly-designed case that’s made to work with this feature specifically. This case is made just for that, and even has sleep/wake functionality built-in. Head below for more.

When it comes to protecting your iPad mini, this is among the best pricing that we can find right now. You’ll see that even tempered glass screen protectors go for $9 or more generally. So, if you’re wanting to protect your iPad, today’s case is a great choice since it helps keep both the front and back of your new tablet safe.

While not on sale right now, as soon as we find a deal on Apple’s latest iPad mini it’ll go in our dedicated guide. That’s where we put all the deals and sales related to the company, and is also where you’ll find discounts on the brand-new MacBook Pros that were just announced today.

More on the JETech iPad mini 6 Smart Cover:

Designed for iPad mini 6 (8.3-inch, 2021 Model, 6th Generation), compatible with Pencil 2nd generation charging. Fits iPad Models: A2568/A2569. Please check back bottom of your iPad to find the model number. The JETech tablet case is crafted with solid PU and PC. Sturdy exterior and smooth interior offer full protection to your iPad mini 6. This magnetic smart cover allows automatic sleep/wake functions with a flip. The tri-fold front cover supports your device in two positions for viewing and typing.

