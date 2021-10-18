Sony Business class ANC headphones at Coach price: $78, True wireless IPX4 buds: $68

Today only as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon offers the Sony Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones WH-CH710N in black or blue for $78 shipped. That’s $20 less than we’ve ever seen for these 4.4/5 star rated noise cancelling headphones which typically range from $100-$180. Features include quick charging/35 hour battery life, NFC one touch, and mic for calls or assistant.
Additionally Amazon offers the Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earbud Headphones with Mic and IPX4 Water Resistance for $68. That’s $30 less than we’ve seen it and a great price for earbuds with 10 hours of listen time and 10 more hours of battery in the case.
Sony Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N features:
- Cancel out the world with smart noise cancellation
- Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology
- Long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging
- Smartphone compatibility for hands-free calls and use with your voice assistant
- Wireless Bluetooth streaming with NFC one-touch
- Hear more detail with the 30 millimeter driver units
- Ultra-comfortable headphones design with adjustable metal sliders
- Next-generation USB type-C charging
