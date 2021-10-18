Sony Business class ANC headphones at Coach price: $78, True wireless IPX4 buds: $68

Today only as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon offers the Sony Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones WH-CH710N in black or blue for $78 shipped. That’s $20 less than we’ve ever seen for these 4.4/5 star rated noise cancelling headphones which typically range from $100-$180. Features include quick charging/35 hour battery life, NFC one touch, and mic for calls or assistant.

Additionally Amazon offers the Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earbud Headphones with Mic and IPX4 Water Resistance for $68. That’s $30 less than we’ve seen it and a great price for earbuds with 10 hours of listen time and 10 more hours of battery in the case.

Cancel out the world with smart noise cancellation

Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology

Long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging

Smartphone compatibility for hands-free calls and use with your voice assistant

Wireless Bluetooth streaming with NFC one-touch

Hear more detail with the 30 millimeter driver units

Ultra-comfortable headphones design with adjustable metal sliders

Next-generation USB type-C charging

