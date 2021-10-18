Sony Business class ANC headphones at Coach price: $78, True wireless IPX4 buds: $68

-
AmazonHeadphonesSony
55% off $68-78
Sony-headphones-discount

Today only as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon offers the Sony Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones WH-CH710N in black or blue for $78 shipped. That’s $20 less than we’ve ever seen for these 4.4/5 star rated noise cancelling headphones which typically range from $100-$180. Features include quick charging/35 hour battery life, NFC one touch, and mic for calls or assistant.

Additionally Amazon offers the Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earbud Headphones with Mic and IPX4 Water Resistance for $68. That’s $30 less than we’ve seen it and a great price for earbuds with 10 hours of listen time and 10 more hours of battery in the case.

Sony Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N features:

  • Cancel out the world with smart noise cancellation
  • Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology
  • Long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging
  • Smartphone compatibility for hands-free calls and use with your voice assistant
  • Wireless Bluetooth streaming with NFC one-touch
  • Hear more detail with the 30 millimeter driver units
  • Ultra-comfortable headphones design with adjustable metal sliders
  • Next-generation USB type-C charging

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Sony

About the Author

Sony’s latest true wireless earbuds debut with tr...
Apple’s official MagSafe Silicone Case for iPhone...
Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa sunglasses up to 65% off at Woot...
Grab SanDisk’s 1TB Portable USB-C SSD at the lowe...
Samsung’s 3,500MB/s NVMe 1TB M.2 SSD now matching...
Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook Go just hit a new Ama...
Marmot’s Outerwear Event takes 25% off select jac...
Amazon Samsung tablet sale up to 30% off from $130: Tab...
Show More Comments