Motorola’s unlocked Moto G stylus smartphone nears all-time low at $200 (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the unlocked Motorola Moto G stylus 128GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped. Down from $300, our previous mention was $210 and we’ve seen it offered as low as $180 in the past. As a fully unlocked smartphone, the Moto G stylus will work with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon with ease. You’ll find a 48MP triple camera system around back and a built-in stylus so you can easily edit photos or videos taken with your new smartphone. Plus, with up to two days of battery life, a 6.4-inch Full HD display, 128GB of storage, and more, this is a solid upgrade if you’re still rocking an older device. Learn more in our hands-on coverage and the head below for more.

Whether you’re on a tighter budget, or maybe you just don’t want to spend $200 on a smartphone, we’ve got an option for you. The Moto G7 Plus is a great alternative, considering it runs just $150 at Amazon. Sure, it doesn’t have 128GB of storage or a 48MP triple camera array, but given how much you save here, it could be well worth the tradeoff.

After shopping the deal above, consider swinging by our Android guide. There, you’ll find deals like the OnePlus 9/Pro on sale at up to $270 off with early Black Friday discounts as well as our daily Android apps and games roundup.

More on the Moto G stylus:

48 MP triple camera system. Capture outstanding shots in any situation, from sharp and bright low-light photos to ultra-wide angle action videos.

Built-in stylus. Edit photos with pinpoint precision, jot notes, sketch freely, and experience finer control with everyday tasks.

Up to two days battery life2. Go longer on a single charge with a 4000 mAh battery.

