Best Android app deals of the day: Hack Slash Loot, Home Workouts Gym Pro, more

All of Monday’s best deals on Android games and apps are now up for the taking. Our Chromebook and Android deal hubs are filled with new offers including solid price drops on Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook Go and Galaxy Watch 4, but for now, it’s all about the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Hack, Slash, Loot, Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad), Notes, My Movies 3 Pro, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

In today’s Android hardware deals, we are now tracking a new Amazon all-time low on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G at $150 off, the TCL 10L handset at $250, and more right here. The Samsung deals don’t stop there though. On top of today’s Amazon Samsung tablet sale from $130, we are also tracking solid price drops on Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook Go, a new Amazon all-time low on Galaxy Buds 2, and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 down at $220 shipped. Just make sure you check today’s massive price drops on Android TV models as well as everything in today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: NBA 2K22 all-time lows from $40, Dragon Quest XI S $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Hack, Slash, Loot:

There are dark places in the world inhabited by evil denizens. Places filled with danger and foreboding where no ordinary man would dare to journey. However, there are a few who are willing to risk death in the name of good, in the name of justice, in the name of.. valuable loot! Hack, Slash, Loot is a single-player turn-based dungeon crawler. Take control of a lone hero and explore sprawling dungeons, fight dangerous monsters, and most importantly, plunder valuable treasures.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!