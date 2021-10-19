Nike Outerwear Event offers up to 50% off jackets, vests, more from $33

Nike is currently offering outerwear up to 50% off including jackets, vests, and more. Prices are as marked. Nike Plus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. Now is the perfect time to update your outerwear for the fall and winter season. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Trail Running Jacket that’s currently marked down to $91 and originally sold for $120. This lightweight jacket is perfect for fall workouts and has water-resistant fabric. One of the coolest features about this jacket is that it has mittens that easily stow away when not in use. This style is available in an array of fun color options as well. Find additional deals from the Nike Outerwear Event below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out the latest Marmot Outerwear Event that’s offering 25% off jackets and vests for fall.

