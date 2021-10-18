Marmot’s Outerwear Event takes 25% off select jackets, vests, more from $40 shipped

The Marmot Outerwear Sale offers 25% off select styles of jackets and vests when you apply promo code SAVE25 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Keep warm this fall and winter with the Highlander Down Hoody that’s currently marked down to $180, which is $60 off the original rate. This jacket features a water-resistant shell that’s great for outdoor activities and down material to help promote warmth. It’s highly-packable, making it a nice option to travel with and it has large zippered pockets to store your essentials. You can choose from five fun color options and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from Marmot customers. Better yet, the same style is also available in a vest version for $131. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Marmot or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

