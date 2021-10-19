Shark’s flagship air purifier returns to $300 all-time low just in time for flu season (Save $150)

Amazon now offers the Shark HE601 Air Purifier for $299.99 shipped. Normally fetching as much as $450, today’s massive $150 cut marks a return to the all-time low which we’ve tracked only once before. Just in time for cold and flu season, Shark’s flagship HE601 air purifier is ready to eliminate up to 99.97% of dust, dander, allergens, smoke, and more from your home atmosphere. It employs SenseIQ technology to routinely monitor your home’s air quality, with an array of six high-speed micro fans to clean an area of up to 1,200-square feet. You can even check the air quality for yourself via the display panel, and know that it’s great for pet maintenance too with odor-specific protection. Hit the jump to keep reading.

If you’re more concerned about hitting high-traffic areas specifically, this LEVOIT H13 smart air purifier could be a perfect fit at $85 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Sporting a 360-degree design, this intelligent air purifier can take on a room up to 200-square feet five times over in just one hour. That mean’s even if you’ve got pets, kids, or guests coming in and out of a specific room, you can rest easy knowing the air is fresh and clean. That HEPA H13 filter will take out up to 99.97% of particulate matter like dust and odor, plus the whole thing works with Alexa.

Speaking of cold weather conundrums, before things start to get real frosty, it might be smart to pick up Govee’s smart electric space heater while it’s at the all-time low of $63. Controllable by smartphone, this ultra-quiet space heater rotates up to 80-degrees to keep your whole living room, bedroom, or home office nice and toasty no matter if Jack Frost is tapping at your window.

More on the Shark HE601 Air Purifier:

6-FAN AIRFLOW: Six high-speed micro-fans work together to evenly distribute airflow across the filter.

ULTRA-FAST MEETS ULTRA-QUIET: With multiple smaller fans, you get a remarkably quiet clean, and an incredibly fast clean air delivery rate.

TRACKS & ADJUSTS AUTOMATICALLY: Clean Sense IQ tracks air quality and auto-adjusts power to constantly maintain clean air in your home. The easy-to-use control panel displays data in real time.

ANTI-ALLERGEN HEPA MULTI-FILTER: Shark’s Anti-Allergen Multi-Filter captures 99.97% of dust, dander, allergens, smoke, and household odors.* *Based on HEPA filtration standards of 99.97% filtration, down to 0.3 microns.

