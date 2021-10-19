Get toasty with the new Govee Smart Electric Space Heater at $63 shipped (Reg. $90)

The official Govee storefront at Amazon is offering its new Smart Electric Space Heater for $62.99 shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. With a typical price of $80, today’s deal shaves $27 off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked just once before. For many of us, cooler weather has already started to creep in. Since we’re being eased into the coldest months of the year, now is arguably a great time to pick up Govee’s new smart space heater that launched earlier this month. Not only can it be controlled by a smartphone, you’ll also benefit from up to 80-degree oscillation, timers, and even a Do Not Disturb mode that emits less than 45 decibels of noise.

Trade smart capabilities for a mid-century modern vibe with this stylish space heater at $42 or under $38 for Prime members. Going this route will allow you to spend $21 less while still paving the way for a bit of on-demand heat that you can easily add to pretty much any room with an available power outlet.

Heating up the house has a tendency to reduce moisture in the air. Thankfully, Govee also has you covered with its Smart Humidifier at $35 shipped. Speaking of smart home deals and news, we just spotted three Philips Hue Color HomeKit Bulbs at $33 each and covered the new Wyze Video Doorbell Pro.

Govee Smart Electric Space Heater features:

Control Remotely via App: Turn on the heater even when outside the home so you always return to warm spaces. With Govee Home App, take control smart heater from anywhere via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Meanwhile compatible with Alexa & Google Assistant.

Efficient & Powerful: Use this 120v heater without worrying about increased electricity use. This heater rapidly heats up within 3 seconds using PTC ceramic heating, a more energy-efficient technology. Smaller than the tower heater but equally powerful.

