New Wyze Video Doorbell Pro intros package detection, wireless design, more at $65

Today, Wyze is announcing its latest product, the Wyze Video Doorbell Pro. The company’s latest product offers an upgraded ultra-wide resolution that allows you to see even more on your porch as well as a wire-free installation. As an update to the existing lineup, this new Video Doorbell Pro allows you to “see more than ever before, with no hidden fees.” How does that work? Keep reading to find out more.

No wires or fees are required to use the new Wyze Video Doorbell Pro

While the previous-generation Wyze Video Doorbell required you to have existing wires and a chime, the all-new Video Doorbell Pro actually negates both of those necessities. The built-in battery will last for up to six months before it’s time to top it off and the included Wyze Chime lets you pick from 20 unique tunes and eight sound levels to know when someone arrives at your door. However, if you already have existing doorbell wiring, the Video Doorbell Pro can run continuously with no need for battery changes.

You also won’t have to worry about subscription fees, either. With free, rolling 14-day cloud storage, you won’t be charged a dime to store 12-second motion capture and sound event videos in the cloud for 14 days. However, if you want more features, Cam Plus, a $1.49 per month subscription, does extend the recording time on compatible cameras.

New 1440 x 1440 resolution is backed by a 150-degree viewing angle

Wyze is also upgrading the resolution and viewing angle to allow you to “see more than ever before.” That comes form an upgraded 1440 x 1440 resolution with a 1:1 aspect ratio, which brings quite a bit more into your sensor. This also comes from the upgraded 150-degree field of view, allowing you to even see packages when they’re delivered.

Package detection comes to Wyze

Package detection is one of the best features of any video doorbell. Well, that crucial feature is now available on Wyze with the Video Doorbell Pro. All you’ll need is a Cam Plus subscription to use this function. Cam Plus also lets you use person detection with Wyze Video Doorbell Plus, making your notifications even smarter and helping to avoid motion misfires.

Pre-orders start today, shipping in December 2021

You can pre-order the Wyze Video Doorbell Pro for $64.99 plus shipping starting today directly from Wyze with shipping slated to begin sometime in December 2021.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s great to see Wyze breaking out of the ultra-budget sector and into the more premium space while still keeping their lower-cost designs. The Wyze Video Camera Pro allows you to enjoy some higher-end features, like package and person detection, a 1440 x 1440 resolution, and free cloud storage. Plus, dual-band Wi-Fi is also in tow, which is something normally only found on higher-end video doorbell units. While I already have a video doorbell at my home, if I didn’t, the Wyze Video Doorbell Pro would likely be high on the list due to its feature layout and price point.

