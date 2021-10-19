Zagg launches 25% off sitewide sale with all-time lows on MagSafe chargers and more

As we’re starting to see early Black Friday offers go live, Zagg is now getting in on the savings with a new 25% off sitewide sale. Delivering plenty of deep discounts across its entire lineup of iPhone accessories, iPad keyboards, and other gear, you’ll find a series of new all-time lows and matches of the best prices to date. Shipping is free across the board and the discounts will apply at checkout. Whether you just picked up the iPhone 13 and are looking to grab some new MagSafe gear or want to outfit your new iPad mini with a physical typing experience, you can check out all of our top picks below.

Headlining the sale today is mophie’s lineup of Snap+ MagSafe charging accessories. Of all those releases, the new Snap+ Powerstation Stand at $52.46. Normally fetching $70, you’re looking at the first price cut on the new release and the best price to date at over $17 off. Featuring a built-in kickstand, this MagSafe battery pack will not only refuel your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 with the magnetic charging standard, but also keeps it propped up at the same time. It features a 10,000mAh battery and 7.5W charging speeds, alongside a fabric design and built-in tripod socket.

Other notable mophie flash sale offers:

After you’ve checked out all of the discounts in Zagg’s 25% off promotion, be sure to hit up today’s Best Buy early Black Friday sale for some of the best best markdowns out there.

mophie MagSafe Snap+ Powerstation Stand features:

Stream movies or make video calls without worrying about a low battery! The all-new snap+ powerstation stand charges your iPhone 12 and more in an ultra-versatile package. An adjustable stand folds out to turn the powerstation into a portable stand that charges your phone while you text or stream. The snap+ powerstation stand also includes a standard ¼ inch tripod socket to take your video calls to the next level. The magnetic array ensures charging begins on contact, so you get the perfect charge every time.

