Best Buy launches early Black Friday sale with price guarantee: HomePod mini bundles, TVs, more

After first announcing its holiday shopping plans last week, Best Buy is now rolling out an early Black Friday sale. Delivering the best discounts of the year, everything in today’s sale also comes backed by the new Black Friday Price Guarantee to ensure you get the best price through the rest of the year. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $35 and many of the offers are matched at Amazon, too. Head below for all of our top picks.
Our top pick is bundling the Apple HomePod mini with a Nanoleaf HomeKit Lightstrip at $149.97. Saving you $24 from the going rate on either inclusion combined, this package delivers a rare discount on both of the items and matching the best value we’ve seen to date.
HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside either white or black colorways, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback as well as quick music handoff thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. Throw in the bundled lightstrip and you’ll be able to kickstart your Thread and HomeKit smart home.
Other early Black Friday deals at Best Buy:
- Beats Studio 3: $170 (Reg. $350)
- Save $200 on select gaming PC desktops
- Lenovo Yoga 9i Laptop: $1,350 (Reg. $1,750)
- HomePod mini + Nanolead Essentials Light: $140 ($149 value)
- Samsung 75-inch Neo QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,900 (Reg. $2,800)
- Samsung Odyssey CRG5 27-inch Monitor: $250 (Reg. $310)
- iRobot Roomba i7+ Robotic Vaccum: $550 (Reg. $800)
- Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Bundle: $400 (Reg. $600)
