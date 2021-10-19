Best Buy launches early Black Friday sale with price guarantee: HomePod mini bundles, TVs, more

After first announcing its holiday shopping plans last week, Best Buy is now rolling out an early Black Friday sale. Delivering the best discounts of the year, everything in today’s sale also comes backed by the new Black Friday Price Guarantee to ensure you get the best price through the rest of the year. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $35 and many of the offers are matched at Amazon, too. Head below for all of our top picks.

Our top pick is bundling the Apple HomePod mini with a Nanoleaf HomeKit Lightstrip at $149.97. Saving you $24 from the going rate on either inclusion combined, this package delivers a rare discount on both of the items and matching the best value we’ve seen to date.

HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside either white or black colorways, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback as well as quick music handoff thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. Throw in the bundled lightstrip and you’ll be able to kickstart your Thread and HomeKit smart home.

Other early Black Friday deals at Best Buy:

Get ready for Black Friday by following 9to5Toys on all our channels

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!