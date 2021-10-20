Brighten up your workshop with four 6,000-lumen screw-in LED lights for $30 (Save $10)

KPBOTL (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of 6,000-lumen Deformable LED Bulbs for $29.99 shipped with the code BQLW5S5D and once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $40, today’s deal saves you $10 and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked in months, outside of a similar 24,000-lumen kit that sold for $18 back in July. Each bulb outputs 6,000-lumens for a total brightness of 24,000-lumens in whatever space you install them all in. This is more than enough to illuminate any sized garage or workshop. Plus, with multiple deformable panels, you can aim the light exactly where it’s needed. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? You should consider this 2-pack of 2,600-lumen LEDs instead for just $18. This is what I installed in my garage and, and I absolutely love them. However, the energy-conscious might enjoy these as they only draw 23W each, or a combined 46W. Today’s lead deal uses up 240W for its lighting, so do keep that in mind.

Looking for smarter lighting? Consider Nanoleaf, which is compatible with Alexa, Assistant, and even HomeKit. You’ll find a wide range of options available here with prices starting at just $60. Whether you need full room setups or just small expansions, it’s on sale today and we have all the details in our previous deal coverage right here.

More on the garage LED lights:

Garage Light has 3 deformable panels, provides a wider lighting range around 360°, with high efficiency LED chips inside, the garage light provides more brightness than normal bulb when at the same electricity consumption. This 3 panel LED garage light is a better choice than ordinary light bulb that compatible to E26/E27 ceiling socket but generates more brightness. No more dark place in your area.

