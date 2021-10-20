Nanoleaf’s new Shapes HomeKit starter kits and expansions see rare discounts from $60

Last week saw the new Nanoleaf Lines debut, and now a series of discounts have rolled out on the brand’s lineup of Shapes HomeKit lighting kits. Shipping prices vary per order and Best Buy is matching just about all of the price cuts. Across the board, there are a series of all-time lows to pair with the second-best prices we’ve seen on many of the releases. While you’ll find various geometric form-factors, designs, and packages as apart of the sale, all of the Nanoleaf Shapes lights feature modular connectors for building a unique piece of ambient lighting wall art. Head below for all of our top picks.

One highlight from today’s Nanoleaf sale is the all-new Elements Wood Look Smarter Kit at $249.99 at Nanoleaf and Best Buy. Down from $300, today’s offer amounts to only the second notable discount since launching earlier this year at $50 off to match the all-time low.

Packed with all of the same modular and multicolor capabilities that the brand has been known for, Nanoleaf Elements delivers a refreshed wooden design that seeks to blend in more with your home decor. The Hexagon panels can be reconfigured in a variety of ways and deliver HomeKit control on top of Alexa and Assistant support. Nanoleaf also just rolled out Thread border router support for its Shapes lineup, which you can learn all about right here, as well as in our announcement coverage.

Other Nanoleaf Shapes sale highlights:

Though if you’re in the market for the latest and greatest from Nanoleaf, its new Lines are worth a look. I’ve been checking them out for the past few weeks prior to launch, and have to say that I’m impressed by the new form-factor. It delivers a unique way to add some multicolor accent lighting to a space with a modular design, which you can learn all about in our hands-on review right here.

Nanoleaf Elements Wood Look Smarter Kit features:

Nanoleaf Elements bring together smart technology and bespoke lighting for a natural harmony of both worlds. Customizable modular panels finished with a wood grain veneer add an elegant and organic feel to your home. Beautiful both on and off, the textured panels create geometric wall art that illuminates with a dynamic glow to softly fill your space. Warm to cool lighting options create calming nature-inspired Scenes like a crackling fireplace and gently moving clouds, setting the ambience for unwinding before bed or getting cozy in your favorite reading nook. Choose from a list of curated Scenes or paint your own breathtaking murals of light with the intuitive Nanoleaf App. Easy adhesive installation, no wiring or drilling needed.

