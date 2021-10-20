Motorola’s 2021 Android smartphones see early Black Friday discounts from $180

Amazon is now rolling out early Black Friday pricing on Motorola’s lineup of 2021 Android smartphones, delivering new all-time lows in the process. Shipping is free across the board, and our top pick falls to the Moto One 5G Ace 128GB for $299.99. Sitting $30 below previous markdowns, today’s offer is $100 off the usual $400 going rate and marking the best price we’ve seen to date. Launching earlier this year, the latest in budget-focused handsets from Motorola arrives to take on mid-priced Android smartphones with a 6.7-inch 1080p display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor. Alongside 2-day battery life, you’ll be able to count on 5G connectivity as well as 128GB of storage that can be supplemented by a microSD card. To round out the package, there’s also a triple sensor 48MP camera array and fingerprint scanner around back. Head below for more.

Other Motorola 2021 Android smartphone deals:

Speaking of early Black Friday Android smartphone deals, yesterday saw a pair of notable discounts go live on the latest OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro handsets. Delivering new all-time lows in the process, these deals take up to $270 off the brand’s flagship devices which rock Snapdragon 888 SoCs and Hasselblad-backed camera arrays.

Moto One 5G Ace Smartphone features:

motorola one 5G ace is here which could only mean one thing. Super-fast 5G speed for all. Now you don’t have to spend a fortune for movies that download in seconds, ultra-clear video chats, and games without the wait. And 5G speed is just the start. Go over two days on a single charge with a 5000 mAh battery. View everything in vivid, true-to-life color on the 6.7″ Full HD+ Max Vision display.

