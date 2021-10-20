Motorola’s 2021 Android smartphones see early Black Friday discounts from $180

-
AmazonAndroidMotorola
From $180

Amazon is now rolling out early Black Friday pricing on Motorola’s lineup of 2021 Android smartphones, delivering new all-time lows in the process. Shipping is free across the board, and our top pick falls to the Moto One 5G Ace 128GB for $299.99. Sitting $30 below previous markdowns, today’s offer is $100 off the usual $400 going rate and marking the best price we’ve seen to date. Launching earlier this year, the latest in budget-focused handsets from Motorola arrives to take on mid-priced Android smartphones with a 6.7-inch 1080p display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor. Alongside 2-day battery life, you’ll be able to count on 5G connectivity as well as 128GB of storage that can be supplemented by a microSD card. To round out the package, there’s also a triple sensor 48MP camera array and fingerprint scanner around back. Head below for more.

Other Motorola 2021 Android smartphone deals:

Speaking of early Black Friday Android smartphone deals, yesterday saw a pair of notable discounts go live on the latest OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro handsets. Delivering new all-time lows in the process, these deals take up to $270 off the brand’s flagship devices which rock Snapdragon 888 SoCs and Hasselblad-backed camera arrays.

Moto One 5G Ace Smartphone features:

motorola one 5G ace is here which could only mean one thing. Super-fast 5G speed for all. Now you don’t have to spend a fortune for movies that download in seconds, ultra-clear video chats, and games without the wait. And 5G speed is just the start. Go over two days on a single charge with a 5000 mAh battery. View everything in vivid, true-to-life color on the 6.7″ Full HD+ Max Vision display.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Motorola

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Motorola’s unlocked Moto G stylus smartphone nears al...
Best Android app deals of the day: Cultist Simulator, E...
OnePlus 9/Pro see early Black Friday discounts to new a...
Bella 6-qt. steel touchscreen air fryer now $50 (Today ...
Amazon offers 50% off Oral-B toothbrushes, brush heads,...
Prepare that smile for the holidays: Crest 3D Whitestri...
Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Leather Ca...
Samsung’s 2021 The Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs hit new...
Show More Comments