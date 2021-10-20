Razer’s new Seiren V2 Pro/X USB mics have independent audio source control, more

Recently, Razer introduced two updated microphones to its streaming gear lineup. The all-new Seiren V2 Pro and Seiren V2 X are here with prices starting at $100. Delivering either a dynamic and condenser microphone to your setup, both feature analog gain limiters and 24-bit quality to set your streams and recordings apart from the rest. What other features do these mics share? Keep reading to find out what makes them both similar and unique.

Razer’s all-new Seiren V2 Pro offers a dynamic capsule

We’ll start things off with the higher-end of the two microphones, the Razer Seiren V2 Pro. This dynamic microphone brings “best-in-class” audio to your streaming setup. That is thanks to the dynamic capsule which can record with a 24-bit depth and 20Hz frequency response. The high pass and analog gain limiters ensure that it only records what you’re after and removes the rest, including accidental bumps and background noises.

Enjoy a budget-focused, but feature-packed experience

While the Seiren V2 Pro is geared toward more professional setups, the Razer Seiren V2 X is perfect for those just starting to step up their game. It still has the analog gain limiter and 24-bit depth, but you’ll find a 25mm condenser capsule here instead of the dynamic one seen above. However, the supercardioid pickup pattern helps isolate your voice from background.

Both microphones are fully customizable with Razer Synapse

While there’s a bit of hardware that sets the two microphones apart, on the software side of things they’re quite similar. Both have “near limitless options” for enhanced customization and control, thanks to direct integration with Razer Synapse. Able to independently control input and output of multiple audio sources, it seems like Razer is taking on Elgato and GoXLR here to become an all-in-one audio interface for your PC.

While we’re not sure just how customizable this portion of the software will be, the early look we get from Razer’s website makes it seem like you’ll be able to control individual channels on both the input and output, and not just generalized mixes, but only time will tell which holds true

9to5Toys’ take

I really hope that last bit is true, and that Razer has their software up to par or ahead of Elgato. Elgato’s software is quite robust and I love using it with my Wave:3, but at the same time, it leaves a bit to be desired. The Seiren V2 Pro/X both have some stellar feature sets and will be great choice for any streaming setup, both on the mid-range and higher-end. I’m excited to see what comes of these new microphones and the additional software, what about you?

