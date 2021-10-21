Automate outdoor lighting with six Govee dusk to dawn bulbs at $2 each (New low, 37% off)

The official Govee storefront at Amazon is offering six of its Dusk to Dawn Light Bulbs for $12.59 Prime shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical rate of $20, you would typically spend well over $3 per bulb. For further comparison, competing dusk to dawn offerings clock in at roughly $5 each. Today’s deal shaves 37% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Smart light bulbs are great, but in some instances grabbing some with a dusk-to-dawn sensor can be even better. With this batch of Govee bulbs you’ll benefit from automatic lighting whenever it’s gloomy or dark outside. Everything is automatic, reducing the amount of smart gadgets listed in the Alexa, Google, or Apple Home apps. Each of these bulbs product 600 lumens of light and can lasts for up to 30,000 hours.

If a few dusk-to-dawn night lights would be a better fit, this 4-pack will only set you back $8 Prime shipped. Like the bulbs above, each one wields a sensor that will automatically turn them on once nighttime arrives. You’ll spend about $2 per light, which is a value that’s pretty hard to beat given their automated capabilities.

Speaking of Govee, did you see that yesterday the brand released two new smart home lighting solutions? If not, you can catch up on the new Govee Smart LED Floor Lamp and RGBIC Wall Sconces in our coverage. Best of all, both of these products feature a launch discount that shaves at least 20% off. Check out our smart home guide to see what other deals we’ve posted lately.

Govee Dusk to Dawn Light Bulb features:

Automatic Sensor Bulbs: Gone are the days of fumbling around for a light switch. The LED light bulbs feature a built-in smart photocell that enables each one to power on automatically at night (35Lux),take you different dusk to dawn sensor feeling.

Money & Energy Saving: Govee LED 7W bulbs conserve 80% more energy than most incandescent bulbs. Enjoy powerful, 600-lumen lighting while lowering your electricity bills at the same time. LED bulbs cost less but more brightness for your family.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!