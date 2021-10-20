New Govee smart home devices have arrived: LED Floor Lamp and RGBIC Wall Sconces [Deal]

The world of smart home devices is not just alive but thriving. It has propelled many new brands into the spotlight and Govee is a prime example. While it already has hundreds of products and variants in its lineup, the company clearly has more tricks up its sleeve with two more devices that went live earlier today. These come in the form of Govee Smart LED Floor Lamp and RGBIC Wall Sconces. Even better, both products are accompanied by launch discounts that could make these worth grabbing ahead of Halloween. Continue reading to learn more.

Govee Smart LED Floor Lamp

The first release to grab our attention is the new Govee Smart LED Floor Lamp. It boasts an eye-catching appearance that’s modern and ready to bring some colorful light into your space. Up top, you’ll find a disc-shaped light that is powered by LEDs that can altogether produce up to 2,000 lumens of light.

Owners can choose from over 16 million color options and use the Govee Home app to quickly activate more than 20 scenes. As with most of the Govee smart device lineup, its new LED Floor Lamp can also be controlled using either Alexa or Google Assistant. It is available now and priced at $89.99. An on-page $20 off coupon sweetens the pot for early adopters, bringing the cost down to $69.99.

Govee Smart RGBIC Wall Sconces

The other Govee smart device to catch our eye comes in the form of RGBIC Wall Sconces. The set is comprised of four sconces with independent RGBIC lighting that can be configured using the Govee Home app. All four lights are connected to each other with a wire and can shine colorful illumination in any direction depending solely on how you decide to mount them.

As you might have expected, Govee Smart RGBIC Wall Sconces have a dimmable design that makes them even more versatile. Like Govee’s new LED Floor Lamp, these can also be controlled using either Google Assistant or Alexa. The list price for the new Govee Smart RGBIC Wall Sconces is set at $79.99, but an on-page 20% off coupon reduces that number to $63.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

Today’s releases prove that Govee is far from finished in the smart home department. Both the Govee Smart LED Floor Lamp and RGBIC Wall Sconces have found tasteful new ways to usher colorful lighting into a variety of spaces. Best of all, pricing is quite reasonable, which is yet another reason Govee releases continue to grab our attention.

