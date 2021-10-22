Ninja’s all-new 13-in-1 Foodi Dual-Heat Air Fryer Oven sees first discount at $40 off

Amazon is now offering Ninja’s Foodi SP301 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fryer Oven for $239.99 shipped. Matched at Kohl’s. Down from $280, this solid $40 savings mark the very first we’ve tracked and set a new all-time low. Combining both direct and circulating air heat of up to 500 degrees, Ninja’s latest Foodi air fryer oven can tackle just about anything you might throw at it. With a family-sized interior that can fit up to “6 chicken breasts, cook a 2-lb roast, or air fry up to 4 lbs of ingredients,” you can make use of the 13 unique cooking settings for an assortment of dishes. Airy frying leads the way for fat-free frozen goods and more, alongside air roast, griddle, toast, dehydrate, rapid bake, fresh and frozen pizza settings, and more. Ninja also notes that you can set the entire apparatus on its side to save you extra counter space as well. Hit the jump to keep reading.

For a less intensive kitchen setup that’ll also save you some serious cash, try out BLACK + DECKER’S 4-slice toaster oven for just $45 shipped. Sure, it might not pack air frying or dehydrating, but with four preset functions and temperatures up to 450 degrees, you can still enjoy plenty of easy meals, pizzas, breakfast sandwiches, and more.

Otherwise, you can find a whole slew of Ninja air fryer deals in this morning’s roundup. Plenty of them offer a solid oven size like our lead deal, with tons of multi-functional features to help you mix it up and explore new flavors, and even more sport a pressure-cooker function too. Plus, with savings of up to $100 off, you’ll be sure to find something that fits your budget as well as your counter.

More on Ninja’s Foodi SP301 Air Fryer Oven:

DUAL HEAT TECHNOLOGY: The up to 500°F directly heated SearPlate and up to 500°F rapid cyclonic air work together to allow you to sear and crisp at the same time.

MAXIMUM VERSATILITY: 13 Functions include Air Fry, Sear Crisp, Rapid Bake, Frozen Pizza, Fresh Pizza, Griddle, Air Roast, Bake, Broil, Toast, Bagel, Dehydrate, and Reheat in an all-in-one, powerful, 1800-watt appliance.

AIR FRY HEALTHY MEALS: Up to 75% less fat when using the Air Fry function vs. traditional deep frying. Tested against hand-cut, deep fried French Fries.

