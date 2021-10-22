Ninja’s 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer: $100 refurb or $123.50 new (Reg. $170) + more from $55

Today only, Woot is offering as much as $100 in savings on a range of highly-rated refurbished Ninja kitchenware today with offers starting from $55. One standout is the 5-quart Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer (FD101) for $99.99 shipped. Also on sale for $129.99 in new condition via Target, or $123.49 shipped with RedCard. Currently $200 in renewed condition at Amazon, but usually more like $170 new elsewhere, both of today’s deal prices are the lowest we can find with the Target offer being one the best new offers we have tracked. This model brings 5-quarts of broiling, baking, roasting, dehydrating, and air frying to your cooking arsenal in a single all-in-one unit. There’s enough space, for example, to fit a 4-pound chicken or 2-pounds of fries alongside the accessories it comes with including a stainless steel rack and the “Cook & Crisp” plate. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Target and ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below.

You could opt for a previous-generation Instant Pot multi-cooker starting from $70, just don’t expect to get the built-in air frying or the kind of capacity you’re seeing above. However, you could opt for something like the Oster 10.5-quart Air Fryer Oven and Multi-Cooker for $92 shipped. This one has just about all of the same features as today’s lead deal with more than double the capacity at an even lower price point.

You can browse through the rest of today’s Woot Ninja sale right here for additional deals from $55. You’ll find everything from coffee makers and dedicated air fryers to indoor grills, blenders, and much more.

Speaking of blenders, you’ll want to check out this morning’s price drop on the Blendtec Total Blender with self-cleaning at up to $200 off and deals from $250.

More on the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer:

The Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 5-qt. Pressure Cooker + Air Fryer combines the best of pressure cooking and air frying all in one pot with TenderCrisp Technology. Get juicy, tender insides that have a golden, crispy finish. 10 cooking functions, including dehydrate, broil, bake/roast, to create endless meal options for the family. Included nesting broil rack lets you steam, broil, add capacity, and it easily stores in the 5-qt. nonstick cooking pot of your stainless steel pressure cooker.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!