Upgrade to a pro Blendtec Total Blender with self-cleaning at up to $200 off, bundles now $250

Amazon is now offering the Blendtec Total 10-Speed Blender bundle for $249.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly going for $350 at Best Buy, this is up to $200 off the going rate, and closer to around $100 off the typical price over at Amazon for most of this year. This is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. If you’re looking for a pro-grade blender upgrade that could very well last you for years, you might as well do it with $200 in savings on one of the best brands in the space. The stainless-steel forged blade and 10-speed settings can handle everything from your daily smoothie and meals to more hardcore preperations, nut butters, snow cones, soups, and more. Alongside the self-cleaning feature, this set includes the Wildside+ jar, Twister jar, several lids, and additional tools. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

However if it’s just a high-quality personal-sized machine you’re after, you can save a ton with the $34 Magic Bullet instead. It not nearly as powerful or reliable overall, but it will certainly make short work of your protein shakes and the like, all while saving you a small fortune over today’s Blendtec offer.

Hit up our home goods guide for more kitchenware deals including NutriBullet’s 1200W Combo Blender/Juicer that is now matching the Amazon all-time low at 25% off the going rate. This one is suitable for meal prep and shakes while also doubling as a nutrient extractor to keep the home made juices going all winter long. Browse through the details on this offer right here.

More on the Blendtec Total 10-Speed Blender bundle:

Patented Blade/80% Thicker Stainless-Steel forged blade with wings for amazingly smooth blends (10x stronger than other blender blades) Note blade is not sharp blade is dull No more cuts or pokes

Self-Cleaning add a little soap and water your jar can clean itself in less than one minute Illuminated LCD timer displays remaining time on blends

Large Batches BPA-Free WildSide+ jar is ideal for blending beverages for 4-6 people

2 Year warranty/American Company: Family-owned and driven to build the best quality products – without compromise.

