Upgrade to a pro Blendtec Total Blender with self-cleaning at up to $200 off, bundles now $250

-
AmazonHome GoodsBlendtec
Reg. $350+ $250

Amazon is now offering the Blendtec Total 10-Speed Blender bundle for $249.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly going for $350 at Best Buy, this is up to $200 off the going rate, and closer to around $100 off the typical price over at Amazon for most of this year. This is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. If you’re looking for a pro-grade blender upgrade that could very well last you for years, you might as well do it with $200 in savings on one of the best brands in the space. The stainless-steel forged blade and 10-speed settings can handle everything from your daily smoothie and meals to more hardcore preperations, nut butters, snow cones, soups, and more. Alongside the self-cleaning feature, this set includes the Wildside+ jar, Twister jar, several lids, and additional tools. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below. 

However if it’s just a high-quality personal-sized machine you’re after, you can save a ton with the $34 Magic Bullet instead. It not nearly as powerful or reliable overall, but it will certainly make short work of your protein shakes and the like, all while saving you a small fortune over today’s Blendtec offer. 

Hit up our home goods guide for more kitchenware deals including NutriBullet’s 1200W Combo Blender/Juicer that is now matching the Amazon all-time low at 25% off the going rate. This one is suitable for meal prep and shakes while also doubling as a nutrient extractor to keep the home made juices going all winter long. Browse through the details on this offer right here.  

More on the Blendtec Total 10-Speed Blender bundle:

  • Patented Blade/80% Thicker Stainless-Steel forged blade with wings for amazingly smooth blends (10x stronger than other blender blades) Note blade is not sharp blade is dull No more cuts or pokes
  • Self-Cleaning add a little soap and water your jar can clean itself in less than one minute Illuminated LCD timer displays remaining time on blends
  • Large Batches BPA-Free WildSide+ jar is ideal for blending beverages for 4-6 people
  • 2 Year warranty/American Company: Family-owned and driven to build the best quality products – without compromise.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Blendtec

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

NutriBullet’s 1200W Combo Blender/Juicer now matc...
Calphalon’s Premier Cookware Sets now up to $150 ...
Home Depot takes up to $149 off all-new RYOBI combo kit...
TCL 55-inch 2021 6-Series Mini-LED TV falls to new low ...
Ninja’s 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer: $100 refurb o...
GAP takes up to 50% off closet must-haves + extra 30% o...
Samsung Galaxy S21+/Ultra Smartphones now $250 off + of...
Save 20%+ in today’s Samsung storage Gold Box: mi...
Show More Comments