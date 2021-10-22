Samsung Galaxy S21+/Ultra Smartphones now $250 off + official cases from $25

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is now discounting Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S21 Android smartphone lineup headlined by the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at $949.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,200, you’re looking at $250 in savings in order to return to our previous mention from August to mark the lowest price since Prime Day. Samsung’s new foldable may be stealing the spotlight as of late, but those who want a more traditional smartphone experience will find its latest Galaxy S21 Ultra to deliver on all the expected flagship specs. There’s a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display at the center of the experience, which is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and backed with 12GB of RAM. Then to round out the package, you’ll find a quad-sensor system and S Pen support. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look before heading below for more.

Those who don’t need quite as flagship-level of a new handset can also save on the Samsung Galaxy S21+ Plus 5G 128GB smartphone at $749.99. Down from $1,000, this $250 price cut delivers one of the best prices to date at $50 under our previous mention. Stepping down to a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, the Galaxy S21+ packs a triple camera system backed by much of the same AI capabilities and 5G connectivity. You can see how it compares to Samsung’s other latest devices in our coverage here.

Alongside both of the Galaxy smartphones on sale today, Amazon is also marking down compatible cases from Samsung. Starting at $25, you’ll find everything from clear covers with built-in kickstands to S Pen folio bundles and more for bringing some extra protection to your new handset. Check out the entire sale right here for a look at ways to accessorize the Galaxy S21 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features:

Create professional quality content with the pro-grade camera system of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra STORAGE 5G Smartphone. The quad camera system provides a 108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x telephoto cameras. In addition to 3x & 10x optical zoom, Space Zoom offers up to 100x digital zoom for long distance shots.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!