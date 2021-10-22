Samsung 1-day bundle sale goes live: Galaxy Watch 4 $90 off, Buds 2, more (All-time lows)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Samsung Galaxy bundles including its latest smartwatches, earbuds, and other accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm packaged with an official Duo Wireless Charger at $249.99. Down from $340, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $20 under our previous pre-order discount and the best value to date at $90 off. You can also save $90 on the 40mm bundle, too.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 arrives as the latest iteration of wearable from the brand complete with a refreshed design and some new fitness tracking chops in tow. Centered around Wear OS, you’re looking at a similar rotating bezel to previous versions alongside up to 40-hour battery life. There’s also a new BioAcive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance. Samsung rounds out the package with a new Body Composition feature for monitoring muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more. Our hands-on review notes how it sticks the landing, but then be sure to head below for more.

Another notable way to get in on the savings today has dropped the price on the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and a Galaxy SmartTag down to $129.99. Typically fetching $180, you’re able to save $50 here while beating our previous mention by $25 to make a new all-time low.

As the latest addition to Samsung’s stable of true wireless earbuds, its new Galaxy Buds 2 deliver active noise cancellation amongst a parade of other inclusions. On top of 29-hour battery life, there’s also Qi wireless charging and an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. That’s all while being more affordable than the recent Galaxy Buds Pro. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Then be sure to go check out all of the other packages in today’s sale. You’ll find plenty of ways to mix and match between Samsung’s latest gear while locking in the best values to date on the entire lot. Just be sure to act quick, as all of the markdowns will expire at midnight.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bundles:

Better insights to reach your fitness goals get more out of every mile thanks to built-in pace coaching on the Galaxy Watch ; Its advanced sensors keep your pace to help you better achieve your run goals One charger, two devices. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and you’ll be set for the next day.

