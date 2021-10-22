Score an exclusive discount on the Snapback Slim Air leather wallet with AirTag slot at $50

Earlier this summer, we reviewed the new Snapback Slim Air wallet that packs a unique feature of having a built-in AirTag slot. Now 9to5Toys has partnered with Snapback to deliver an exclusive discount for our readers. Right now, the Snapback Slim Air is down to $50 shipped direct from the brand’s storefront when code 9TO5OFF has been applied at checkout. Marking the first notable price cut on the recent debut, you’re looking at $5 in savings from the usual going rate and a match of the pre-order pricing set only once before.

Comprised of leather, the Snapback Slim Air wallet arrives with room to hold six different credit cards or IDs, alongside cash and more. While it rocks a streamlined design that many will appreciate for combatting Costanza Wallet, the real perk here is the built-in AirTag slot. This brings Apple’s UWB precision finding into the mix for some added peace of mind on top of the stylish build. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Available in one of two finishes, brown or black, the Snapback Slim Air is complemented by a premium Italian leather. There’s some nice stitching that runs along the outside of the case and helps give it the slick design. Of course, an AirTag isn’t included in the cost, as you’ll have to supply one of Apple’s item finders yourself.

Snapback Slim Air:

Snapback Slim Air holds up to six cards, a few folded bills and an AirTag

Two sections

Top section holds cards and cash

Front section securely holds an AirTag

Quality thread and stitching to ensure durability

Handcrafted in the USA from premium Italian leather

