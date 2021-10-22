These rechargeable AAAs are worth 6,000 single-use batteries for just $13 (Save 48%)

Delipow Battery Store (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its AAA Rechargeable Batteries with Charger for $12.99 Prime shipped with the code NML8Y7IZ at checkout. Down from a going rate of $25, that coupon code will take a massive 48% off and undercut our previous mention by $3. Designed to save on waste and save you some serious cash, these rechargeable AAA batteries each hold up to 1500 uses each. The set comes complete with a charger and micro-USB charging cable, so you can skip the next 6,000 batteries or so – possibly more, as the charger works on both AAA and AA models. Head below for more info.

Speaking of which, if you’ve got a variety of battery-operated devices at home, putting those savings towards an 8-pack of rechargeable AAs for $11 is an easy recommendation. Each of these provides a 1200-life cycle, totaling a massive 9,600 battery lives per pack. As stated above, you can use the same charger to juice these babies up, so there aren’t any extra expenses there either.

You’ll find even more energy-saving deals like these in our green deals guide. Earlier today, we tracked some great savings on a slew of Segway electric scooters, go-karts, and more up to $270 off. These make fantastic gifts for students, kids, and just about anyone who enjoys the freedom of open-air riding around town or to class. And with vehicles up to 60% off for their Halloween sale, now is the perfect time to try it out for yourself.

More about the Deleepow Rechargeable Batteries:

Packed with 4 bay Smart Charger +4 counts 1.5V 800mWh lithium AAA batteries rechargeable

Updated generation, recharge Up to 1500 Cycle

Can charge any 1/2/3/4 counts AA/AAA li-ion rechargeable batteries fully within 2 hours

