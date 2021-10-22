Segway discounts popular electric scooters, go-karts, and more in up to $270 off Halloween sale

Segway is heading into the weekend by launching a new up to 60% off Halloween sale across its lineup of electric scooters, bikes, and other vehicles. Shipping is free across the board and first-time shoppes who sign up for an account can save an extra $20 by applying code WELCOME20 at checkout. Amongst all of the markdowns, our top pick is the Ninebot KickScooter ES2 in white at $679.99. Normally fetching $750, you’re looking at a rare discount on the colorway and a new all-time low for those looking to nab the slick scooter.

Segway Ninebot ES2 delivers a 15MPH max speed alongside 15-miles of range, making it a great option for just cruising around the neighborhood or quick trips to a local shop this fall. In-between rides, its folding design is sure to come in handy and there’s also a built-in headlight for being able to ride around even once the sun goes down. Not to mention, the unique white coat of paint stands out from other scooters on the market. Head below for more.

Segway Halloween sale highlights:

Go check out all of the other discounts in Segway’s Halloween sale for other ways to get in the EV game this fall. And while the savings aren’t quite as spooky, you can continue the environmentally-conscious markdowns by checking out our Green Deals guide.

Segway Ninebot ES2 features:

Cruise around town on this Segway Ninebot folding electric scooter. The powerful motor lets you ride at up to 15mph, and the built-in battery lasts for up to 15 miles per charge. This Segway Ninebot folding electric scooter has a one-click folding design that collapses easily and takes up minimal storage space.

