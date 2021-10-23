Calphalon’s Temp IQ 15-bar espresso maker returns to Amazon low at $420, more from $70

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Calphalon kitchen appliances priced from $70 shipped. Our favorite is the Temp IQ Espresso Machine for $419.99. Down from $600, today’s deal marks a return to the Amazon all-time low that we’ve tracked. Powered by a 15-bar Italian pump, this espresso maker delivers the “right amount of pressure for maximum flavor extraction” to “produce a beautiful layer of crema” in every brew. There’s an integrated conical burr mill grinder with 30 adjustable settings to choose from, making this an all-in-one brewing station. Plus, there are pre-programmed settings for single and double shots as well as a dial interface for choosing steam or hot water in various areas. Check out Amazon for other great deals then head below for more.

With your savings today, there are a few accessories we recommend picking up. Firstly, it never hurts to have a spare tamper, which costs just $9 at Amazon. Secondly, you’ll really want to consider picking up a second steaming pitcher for $13. While today’s lead deal does ship with each of these, once you use one and need to run the dirty one through the dishwasher, it never hurts to have a spare on hand should you need a midday pick-me-up.

Don’t forget to check out our home goods guide for other ways to save. One of the best deals to highlight from this week is Brim’s 19 bar espresso machine. Offering a more powerful pump, if you’re alright with ditching the all-in-one design of today’s lead deal, Brim’s brewer comes in at just $225, which is a 25% discount from its normal going rate. Check out our previous coverage to compare the two and find out which model suits your kitchen best.

More on the Calphalon Temp IQ Espresso Machine:

Thermoblock heating technology and PID temperature control delivers even heat for consistently great-tasting Espresso, and gentle pre-infusion blooms The espresso grounds for optimally extracted Espresso

58mm café-sized porta filter holds more grounds and ensures even water dispersion and extraction for robust flavor

Removable 2.8L water reservoir with hinged lid for easy filling

