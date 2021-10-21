Brim’s 19 bar espresso machine brings the cafe to your kitchen for $225 shipped (Save 25%)

Amazon is now offering Brim’s 19 Bar Stainless Steel Espresso Machine with Wood Accents for $224.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. With a going rate of about $300, you can save a solid 25% with that coupon and mark the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Designed to help you create cafe-style beverages at home, this all-in-one espresso machine packs plenty of pressure power to brew strong, flavorful espresso, with a 1250W heating coil to roast those grounds to perfection. It also carries a 360-degree foam wand for making lattes and cappuccinos, and comes complete with a universal portafilter holder, a sizeable 120-ounce stainless steel milk pitcher, two filters with a filter cleaning tool, plus a measuring scoop, and a coffee tamper. Head below for more options.

Though for a more rustic approach, I personally enjoy my morning joe from this Primula Moka Pot. If you’ve never used one before, I highly recommend it – the coffee it makes is strong and delicious thanks to the built-in pressure mechanism, plus it employs a metal filter so you aren’t wasting any paper ones each morning. At just $19.50, it’s a great option for coffee lovers who aren’t looking to break the bank for some delicious brews.

Unlike a high-grade espresso machine, a Moka Pot also works with regular old coffee grounds, like these Starbucks French Roast Arabica beans down to just $14. The added pressure is sure to bring out the smoky, robust flavors of this classic Starbucks blend, and it’s not the only one on sale right now either, so be sure to hit up the entire roundup right here before you go.

More on the Brim 19 Bar Espresso Machine:

HOME ESPRESSO: Stable high pressure Italian pump with gauge indicator & low pressure pre-infusion for balanced extraction. The 1250 watt thermal coil system provides consistently hot espresso for your enjoyment.

MICROFOAM WAND: Featuring a powerful thermal coil system and commercial style 360 degree swivel action dry steam wand for café quality texturized microfoam, this machine also includes a hot water dispenser and heated die cast top plate to keep cups warm.

ACCESSORIES: Includes portafiller holder, 1 and/or 2 cup filters (pressurized & non-pressurized), 120z stainless steel milk frothing pitcher, filter cleaning tool, metal tamper & measuring scoop.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!