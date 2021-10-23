Joseph Joseph DrawerStore tidily stows 48 pieces of silverware at $12 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Silverware Organizer for $11.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $15, today’s deal shaves 20% off and comes within $0.80 of the lowest offer we have tracked in over a year. It doesn’t matter if you need more kitchen drawer space or are simply on the lookout for a way to tidy things up, this unique offering is ready to tidy up your silverware. It boasts eight stacked compartments that allow you to nest various pieces of silverware on top of each other. There’s enough room for up to 48 pieces of cutlery and it fits in drawers with an internal height of 3.25 inches or higher.

Now that you’ve streamlined your kitchen, maybe it is time to make your pet’s dining experience an easier one. This can be achieved with Gorilla Grip’s Pet Feeding Mat at under $9 Prime shipped. It boasts a grippy design that keeps your pet’s food dish from scooting away as they eat. This specific offering spans 18.5 by 11.5 inches and wields a dishwasher-safe design that makes it very easy to clean.

Now that you’ve got all of your silverware in order, it may be time to prepare your next get together with Masterbuilt’s large propane smoker at $200. The company touts that it can cook “up to 20 chickens” at once, ensuring you have plenty of space to craft a feast for everyone in the family or a large group of friends.

Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Silverware Organizer features:

Unique design creates more space in the drawer

Individual, stacked compartments for different cutlery

Cutlery icons for easy identification and organization

Fits up to 48 pieces of cutlery

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!