Masterbuilt’s propane smoker simultaneously cooks ‘up to 20 chickens’ for $200 (Reg. $240)

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow Propane Smoker (PS40B) for $199.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $12. Let your cooking skills to soar with Masterbuilt’s propane smoker. With four chrome-coated racks inside, you’ll find enough space inside “to smoke up to 20 chickens, 4 turkeys, 8 racks of ribs, or 16 pork butts.” Since it is powered by propane, you’re freed up and ready to cook anywhere you can find a tank or just take one with you.

Most would agree that it is much easier to cook meals to perfection when you able to quickly identify temperatures. That’s why I recommend grabbing this affordable instant-read thermometer at $8 Prime shipped. This unit delivers “precise temperature readings within 3 seconds” and offers a range of -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit with an accuracy that comes within 0.9 degrees.

Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow Propane Smoker features:

Four chrome-coated smoking racks

15,400 BTU stainless Steel burner

Push-button ignition lights burner quickly and easily

Legs add height for easy access

Adjustable Air damper for moisture and smoke control

