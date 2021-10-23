Masterbuilt’s propane smoker simultaneously cooks ‘up to 20 chickens’ for $200 (Reg. $240)

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow Propane Smoker (PS40B) for $199.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $12. Let your cooking skills to soar with Masterbuilt’s propane smoker. With four chrome-coated racks inside, you’ll find enough space inside “to smoke up to 20 chickens, 4 turkeys, 8 racks of ribs, or 16 pork butts.” Since it is powered by propane, you’re freed up and ready to cook anywhere you can find a tank or just take one with you.

Most would agree that it is much easier to cook meals to perfection when you able to quickly identify temperatures. That’s why I recommend grabbing this affordable instant-read thermometer at $8 Prime shipped. This unit delivers “precise temperature readings within 3 seconds” and offers a range of -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit with an accuracy that comes within 0.9 degrees.

Once you’re finished here, be sure to check out today’s Gold Box roundup that includes a selection of Calphalon discounts from $70. Our favorite markdown is on its Temp IQ 15-bar espresso maker at and Amazon low of $420. After scoping those deals out, be sure to peek at our home goods guide for more.

Masterbuilt Smoke Hollow Propane Smoker features:

  • Four chrome-coated smoking racks
  • 15,400 BTU stainless Steel burner
  • Push-button ignition lights burner quickly and easily
  • Legs add height for easy access
  • Adjustable Air damper for moisture and smoke control

