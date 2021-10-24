Spigen OneTap/Pro MagSafe Car Mounts now on sale from $24 (Save up to 22%)

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its OneTap Pro MagSafe Dashboard Car Mount for $30.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $40, these 22% in savings are marking a new all-time low at $1 under our previous mention. Also available in an air vent model for the same price. Spigen’s OneTap Pro car mount arrives to let you take advantage of MagSafe in the car complete with 7.5W charging speeds for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. Available in either an air vent or dashboard design, both feature adjustable designs that help ensure you can keep a better eye on navigation directions and the like while on-the-road. Head below for more.

If you can get away without the integrated charging features found above, you can also save on the standard Spigen OneTap MagSafe car mounts. While not as deep of discounts as you’ll find above, these are on sale from $24 for the air vent model or $27 for the dashboard version. In either case, just clip the on-page coupon to lock-in the savings. You’re looking at the same form-factors above, just without the integrated wireless charger, which might actually be a plus if your ride is equipped with a wired CarPlay receiver.

Speaking of bringing MagSafe to your car, we just recently took a hands-on look at this more premium offering from iOttie. Marking the brand’s first foray into the world of iPhone 12 and 13 accessories, we found the air vent mount to deliver a compelling experience for those who want something a bit more stylish. Get all of the details in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Spigen OneTap Pro MagSafe Car Mount features:

OneTap features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place with Optimized 7.5W Wireless Charging. Only compatible with the iPhone 12 series. OneTap Technology securely holds even the larger iPhone 12 Pro Max. Telescopic arm accommodates desired lengths of up to 11.3 in.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!