An AMOLED display and 24-day battery headline Amazfit’s GTR smartwatch from $70 (Save $60)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTR 42mm Smartwatch for $69.99 or its 47mm solution at $79.99 shipped. With a typical price of $130 or $140, respectively, today’s deal shaves $60 off and newly marks the lowest offers we have tracked. Affordably strap on this stylish and capable smartwatch to garner a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, heart-rate monitoring, 24-day battery life, and much more. Like many traditional watches, this unit boasts water resistance, allowing it to withstand up to 50 meter depths. There are 12 built-in sport modes that enable you to keep tabs on everything from running to cycling, swimming, and the list goes on.

While you’re at it, why not use a smidgen of today’s savings to snag this wireless charging desk lamp? It’ll only set you back $15 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. This offering sports a minimalistic and modern design that’s bound to upgrade the look of most setups. Three light modes allows you to alternate between 2700 and 6500K color temperatures.

Once finished here, be sure to also have a look at our recent roundup of Fossil smartwatches and traditional timepieces from $59.50. Shoppers can score up to 50% off, making now an excellent time to breathe new life into an aging wardrobe. Oh, and don’t forget to peek at our fashion guide to find many other markdowns.

Amazfit GTR 47mm Smartwatch features:

Delicate and Elegant Design: Amazfit GTR comes in a classic design with a touch of modern features. It has a brilliant 1.39” AMOLED display, and a gallery of watch faces to choose from to fit any style.

Smart sports tracking-includes Smart Sport tracking technology that allows you to record 12 different sports and fitness activities including running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, etc

