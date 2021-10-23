Amazon slashes up to 50% off Fossil smartwatches and timepieces from $59.50

Amazon is offering up to 50% off a selection of Fossil smartwatches and timepieces. Our top pick is the Fossil Copeland Stainless Steel Quartz Watch for $59.50 shipped. That’s 50% off the going rate found at Fossil and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This style features a reasonably-sized 42mm case and 22mm leather band. The case is comprised of black-plated stainless steel, giving it a look that’s bound to look great with a wide variety of outfits. Each hour is displayed using Roman numerals and wearers can rest easy knowing that water-resistance is rated to withstand depths of up to 165-feet. Continue reading to find more Fossil watches up to 50% off.

More Fossil watches on sale:

Speaking of Fossil, did you catch our coverage of its latest Everett timepiece? It features an automatic design that no longer requires batteries. Best of all, Amazon is selling it for $75 off if you’re willing to wait for it to come in stock. Swing by our fashion guide to find even more deals.

Fossil Copeland Stainless Steel Quartz Watch features:

Inspired by classic, turn-of-the-century wrist watches, Copeland is a minimalist take on the simplicity of a classic wirelug case. The sophisticated dial makes this a versatile timepiece for both casual and dress styles.

Case size: 42mm; Band size: 22mm; quartz movement with 3-hand analog display; mineral crystal lens resists scratches; imported

Black stainless steel case with black dial; genuine black leather band with buckle closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands

