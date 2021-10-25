Amazon launches massive accessory sale from $5: USB-C cables, HDMI, mouse pad, much more

Amazon is now offering 15% or more off a wide-range of tech and computer accessories. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. With deals starting from under $5 Prime shipped, this is a great opportunity to load up on charging and network cables as well as to score some solid price drops on other desktop accessories, home office supplies, and much more. With over six full pages of deals, you’ll find some solid offers on various USB-C cables as well as ethernet, HDMI, and more from the trusted and now even more affordable Amazon Basics brand. Head below for a look at our top picks from the sale. 

Amazon Basics tech accessory sale:

Another great resource for discounted charging and smart device accessories in our dedicated guide and the daily smartphone accessories roundup. There, you’ll find a host of cases, cables, audio gear and more including MagSafe products, car chargers, and much more

More on the Amazon Basics USB-C cables:

  • IN THE BOX: 3-foot USB Type-C to Type-A 3.1 Gen 2 charger cable; dark grey
  • CONVENIENT: Ideal for charging and powering USB Type-C enabled devices, as well as syncing data, photos, and music
  • DEVICE COMPATIBILITY: Connects USB Type-C enabled devices (MacBook, Chromebook Pixel, Galaxy Note 7, etc.) to standard USB Type-A enabled devices (car/wall charger, external battery power bank, etc.)
  • FAST PERFORMANCE: Up to 10 Gbps data transfer speed (SuperSpeed+); power output up to 5V, 3 Amp
  • REVERSIBLE: Easily insert the Type-C connector into any Type-C enabled device (does not matter which side is up)

