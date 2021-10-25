Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 13 Pro Clear Cases from $6 (Save 50%), more

Ringke’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its iPhone 13 Pro Matte Clear Case for $6.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $14, you’re looking at 50% in savings and a new all-time low. Also available in a standard clear finish for $5.99, down from $12. If you have a shiny new iPhone 13 Pro and are looking to protect it until you can find that perfect cover or lock-in a discount on a more premium style, either of the discounts today are worth a look. Showing off your handset with a clear design, each one protects against wear and tear on top of drops and other protential damage.

Anti-fingerprint matte finish PC back prevents oily smudges and dirty marks. Durable translucent hard PC back and shock absorbent TPU bumper frame provides better grip for comfortable handling. Raised bezel lip protects front display screen and back camera from potential scratches. Attach hand or neck straps with the built-in dual QuikCatch lanyard holes (Strap sold separately). iPhone 13 Pro matte case with precise cutouts with easy access to charging ports and buttons

