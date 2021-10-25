Amazon just knocked $100 off SanDisk’s 4TB 1050MB/s Extreme Portable SSD

Amazon is now offering the 4TB SanDisk Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive for $599.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. That’s $100 off the going rate, the second-lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and an overall rare discount on the big-boy Extreme model. While you’ll find the 500GB model available for just $88, that’s no where near the massive 4TB of pocket-sized storage you get with today’s lead deal. This best-in-class portable SSD moves data at up to 1050MB/s with both USB-C and type-A connectivity. It is also quite a robust solution with a rubberized shell, IP55 water protection, and a handy carabiner loop in the top right corner. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

For something that won’t reach nearly as deep into your pocket, take a look at the Crucial X6 2TB Portable SSD. While this one cuts your storage capacity in half, it is also $185 and well under the exorbitant price on the larger 4TB models. It’s not quite as fast either, but it will get those backups taken care just the same otherwise.

Having said all that, the ongoing deal we are tracking on WD’s all-new Elements SE portable USB 3.0 SSD is a must-see for folks in the portable solid-state market. The recent release is now marked down to $120 shipped, or a new Amazon all-time low. This model can deliver 400MB/s transfer speeds with 2-meter drop protection and more. All of the details can be had right here.

More on the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD:

Back up your system with this SanDisk Extreme portable SSD. The 4GB capacity offers vast storage for large files and programs, while 256-bit AES hardware encryption offers reliable security against unauthorized access. This SanDisk Extreme portable SSD has read speeds of up to 1050MB/sec. for swift data access, and the USB Type-C interface ensures compatibility with a range of devices.

