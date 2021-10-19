WD’s all-new Elements SE portable USB 3.0 SSDs fall to Amazon low from $120

Amazon is currently offering the WD 1TB Elements SE Portable USB 3.0 Solid-State Drive for $119.99 shipped. Normally fetching $140, you’re looking at only the second notable discount with $20 in savings attached alongside beating our previous mention by $10 in order to mark a new all-time low. You can also score the 2TB model for $229.99, down from $250. Delivering a compact form-factor, the latest release from WD just launched at the end of last month with USB 3.0 connectivity. It can deliver 400MB/s transfer speeds at an affordable price point with 2-meter drop protection to round out the package. Head below for more.

If you can live without the increased speeds and added durability brought in by the SSD, going with WD 1TB My Passport is a great alternative for scoring some even more affordable portable storage. Its $43 price tag delivers a form-factor that’ll fit right in your everyday carry and even comes in three different colors.

Though if you’d prefer to give your PC an upgrade with an internal drive, we’re tracking a new all-time low on Crucial’s P2 NVMe 1TB M.2 SSD. This offering arrives at an $84 price point and is joined by a series of other Crucial offerings starting at $8. Check out our coverage for a full breakdown of the deals and which capacities are up for the taking.

WD 1TB Elements SE SSD features:

Accelerate your productivity with fast yet affordable SSD performance from a brand you can trust. Read speeds up to 400MB/s let you move large files fast so you can get more done in your day. (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.) A compact design and drop resistance up to 2 meters make this the perfect drive no matter where you are.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!