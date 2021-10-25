Amazon kids’ sale from $21: KidKraft Alexa kitchen, desk sets, more up to 40% off

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off kids’ furniture and playsets from Kid Kraft, Teamson, and Animal Adventure. One standout is the KidKraft Alexa-Enabled 2-in-1 Wooden Kitchen & Market for $169.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is 41% or $118 under the going rate for a new Amazon all-time low. This set fetches a bloated $470+ at Walmart. The smart connected toy set works via the KidKraft kid skill for Alexa to provide “interactive play across four modes: Classic, Free Play, Recipe Cards, Games.” One side of this epic set includes the self-checkout, working smart scanner, bagging area, cash and drawer, storage shelves and freezer while the other features a pretend fridge, freezer, sink, smart faucet, smart stovetop, and more. You’ll also find 34 interactive food items that work the cutting board RFID reader and more. Head below for additional offers as part of today’s Amazon kids’ sale.

Another option in the pretend kitchen set category to save some cash is the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Learning Kitchen. This set comes in at $42 shipped on Amazon and offers up a similar cooking and kitchen-focused play set to spark imagination and creative thinking.

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Amazon kids sale for everything from building kits and play strollers to miniature desk setups, plushies, and much more. The deals start from $21 with up to 40% in savings and you can browse through the lot of it right here.

And while we are talking about the kids, dive into our coverage of Best Buy’s holiday toy guide for details on this year’s must-have gifts.

More on the KidKraft Alexa-Enabled 2-in-1 Wooden Kitchen:

Smart connected toy works through the enabled KidKraft kid skill for Alexa to provide interactive play across 4 modes: Classic, Free Play, Recipe Cards, Games

On one side, kids can learn to shop in the market with self-checkout, working smart scanner, bagging area, cash and drawer, storage shelves and freezer

On the other side, kids can cook in the lights and sounds kitchen, which includes fridge, freezer, sink, smart faucet, smart stovetop, smart oven, smart cutting board, microwave, storage hooks, chalkboard sign, storage shelves, utensils, plates, smart pot and pan

