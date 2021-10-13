Best Buy’s holiday toy guide details this year’s must-have gifts



Today, Best Buy is kicking off the march to the holiday shopping season with a new toy guide. Filled with recommendations for the kids and really anyone else on your list, below you’ll find a collection of this year’s must-have toys and ways to hunt down the perfect gift.

Best Buy details this year’s top gifts in 2021 toy guide

Marking the first major retailer to get in on the holiday recommendations, Best Buy is now detailing all of the must-have toys ahead of Black Friday and the following 2021 gift-giving season. This time around, everything is broken down into various categories to help make digesting all of the recommendations a bit easier.

Ranging from collections that showcase the best toys out there for the younger kids on your list to roundups of creative toys and classic releases, there’s plenty in store for this year’s lineup. All of the usual contenders have made the cut, including everything from NERF and Hot Wheels to Bandai and more.

As per usual though, even Best Buy can’t escape the usual annual trend of LEGO dominating the results. Front and center of all the top results are quite a few different creations ranging from the animatronic Super Mario kits to collectible Star Wars creations and builds from the Wizarding World.

Over the past few years, general tech has been making its way into the toy guides, and 2021 is continuing that trend with even more recommendations from Best Buy. Ranging from the PS5 and Xbox Series S to releases from Arcade1Up and more, it’s always a bit interesting to see these high-budget items lumped in with some of the more traditional toy categories for the kids.

To offset the typical games, Best Buy is also surfacing some more education toys for its gift guide this year, too. There’s plenty of coding kits for more advanced minds as well as entry-level STEAM toys to get younger kids in on the action.

And to round out the toy guide this year, Best Buy is also supplementing its actual recommendations with a toy finder system. The search will let you break down different categories, prices, and age ranges to find the perfect gifts for anyone who may be on your list. After all, that is the name of the game with these holiday guides.

Even though Black Friday 2021 and the greater holiday shopping season is still over a month away, it seems that the floodgates have been opened now that Best Buy is getting in on the annual toy guide action. We’ll likely begin seeing more and more of the toy lists emerge in the coming weeks, so in the meantime, make sure you’re staying locked to 9to5Toys for all of our typical coverage of the best toys and game deals.

