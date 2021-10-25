Don’t pay full price: DoorDash, GAP, Domino’s, and more gift cards now up to 20% off

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on select gift cards with up to $20 in savings. One notable options is the $100 DoorDash gift card for $85 with free digital delivery. Simply use code DOORDASHHAL at checkout to redeem the special price. A great way to save some cash on an upcoming meal order, if you plan on using the food delivery service at all over the next few months you might as well do it with $15 of free credit in your pocket. These Amazon gift card deals tend to sell out quickly, so jump in now while you still can. Then head below for even more.

Amazon gift card deals:

Over at PayPal, we also spotted some notable deals on Domino’s Pizza gift cards with $7.50 in savings available. You can score the $50 cards for $42.50 with free digital delivery to save on your next pizza delivery order. You can browse through all of the currently available PayPal gift card offers right here.

Just make sure you also check out today’s Sam’s Club membership offer, which essentially amounts to a free subscription via $45 in gift cards, plus more.

More on DoorDash gift cards:

Delicious, delivered Your Gift Card is redeemable towards eligible orders placed on doordash.com or in the DoorDash app in the United States. Gift Cards are made available and provided by DoorDash Inc. Gift Cards are not redeemable for cash except when required by applicable law. For more information on the Gift Card Terms and Conditions, please visit dasherhelp.doordash.com/doordash-gift-cards.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!